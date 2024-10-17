Salman Khan’s ex-GF’s letter to Bishnoi: ‘Aapse kuch baatein karni hai’ 

Mumbai: Somy Ali, the former girlfriend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has sparked attention by inviting gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for a Zoom call. Currently in Sabarmati Central Jail, Bishnoi is known for his gang’s threats against Salman Khan and his alleged involvement in the recent murder of politician Baba Siddiqui.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Somy shared a picture of Lawrence and wrote in the caption, “This is a direct message to Lawrence Bishnoi: Namaste, Lawrence bhai, suna bhi hai aur dekha bhi ke aap jail se bhi Zoom calls kar rahe ho, toh mujhe aapse kuch baatain karne hain. Kripya karke mujhe bataye ke yeh kaise ho sakta hai? Hamari puri duniya mai sabse pasand ki jagah Rajasthan hai. Hum aapke mandir aana chahate hain Pooja ke liye par pehle aapse Zoom call ho jaye Aur kuch baatain teh ho jaye Pooja ke baad. Phir yakeen maniyye ke yeh aapke fayade ki he baatain hain. Apna mobile number de dejiye bada ehsaan ho ga aap ka. Shukriya.”

“(Greetings, Lawrence brother. I’ve heard and seen as well that you do Zoom calls even from jail. So I want to discuss a few things with you. Please tell me how that can be done. Rajasthan is my most favourite place in the world. I want to visit your temple for a prayer but let’s get done with the Zoom call first. Trust me this chat is for your own good. Please give me your mobile number, I’ll be grateful. Thank you).”

Somy, who dated Salman for nearly eight years before their breakup in 1999, has been living in the US, where she has transitioned from acting to becoming a women’s rights activist.

Somy Ali and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Despite her tumultuous past with Salman, she has publicly defended him on multiple occasions. In an interview in May, she condemned the threats against Bhaijaan, stating, “If you’re attempting to kill someone or firing bullets on him, then you’re crossing the line.”

Somy had also expressed her desire for reconciliation, urging the head of the Bishnoi tribe to “forget about it and move on.” She extended an apology on Salman’s behalf, emphasizing that he was much younger at the time of the alleged incidents in the late 1990s.

And now, this unexpected move by Somy has raised eyebrows and has added another layer to the ongoing saga involving Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi​.