Salman Khan’s family gets fresh death threats

Mumbai: On September 19, 2024, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, was threatened during his morning walk. A woman wearing a burqa, along with a man on a scooter, approached him and mentioned the name of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This raised concerns, given the family’s troubled past with the Bishnoi gang.

Salim Khan was sitting on a bench during his morning walk when the woman allegedly asked, “Should I send Lawrence Bishnoi?” The woman’s identity is still unknown, and police are searching for her and the man. While some reports suggest it might have been a prank, the situation is being taken seriously due to the history of threats against the Khan family.

The Lawrence Bishnoi Connection

Lawrence Bishnoi, a well-known criminal, has held a grudge against Salman Khan since the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case, in which Salman was accused of killing endangered blackbucks. Bishnoi’s community considers these animals sacred, and he has repeatedly threatened the actor.

Just last year, Salim Khan found a death threat letter targeting Salman Khan during another morning walk. These threats have led to increased worry for the family’s safety.

Previous Attacks on the Khan Family

In April 2024, gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the incident sent shockwaves through the family. Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, later claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

Salman Khan’s Response

Following the shooting, Salman Khan told the police he believed the Bishnoi gang was responsible. He said, “I heard a sound like a firecracker, and my bodyguard told me shots were fired at our apartment’s balcony.”

Ongoing Threats

The Khan family continues to face threats from the Bishnoi gang, and today’s incident adds to the list. The police are investigating, and it’s expected that security around the family will be tightened.