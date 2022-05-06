Salman Khan’s fav food list includes Biryani made by his mom Salma

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan hosted an Eid Bash at their residence on Tuesday, May 3, where superstar Salman Khan’s entire family was present. The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza among others.

Aayush Sharma has now disclosed that his brother-in-law Salman specially took care of his guest while his mother-in-law Salma made special biryani for the guests.

Who doesn’t like biryani? It’s everyone’s favourite including Bhaijaan. Speaking to ETimes, Aayush Sharma revealed the details of their grand Eid party. He also said that Salman was the one who had hogged on the lip-smacking biryani. “During Eid, biryani made by my mother-in-law is a must. She cooked it for lunch. Salman binged on this biryani. While the guests for the evening bash absolutely loved the biryani as I saw. The nalli nihari was also quite delicious. I am happy people enjoyed the food a lot at the bash.”

He also mentioned that due to two years of pandemic, Salman planned to host a grand bash at his home but instead the family decided to host it at Aayush and Arpita’s residence in Bandra.

On the work front, Aayush made his debut in 2018 with Salman’s production, Loveyatri. The two were seen together for the first time in the 2021 film, Antim: The Final Truth. They will be next seen sharing the screen space in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Apart from this, Salman Khan has Tiger 3, Kick 2 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.