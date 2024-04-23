Salman Khan’s firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch recovers second pistol

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has recovered the second pistol from the Tapi River in Surat, used in the Salman Khan firing case.

Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that they had not only recovered the second pistol but also four magazines and 17 rounds.

In this case, on Monday the crime branch had recovered one pistol from the river.

Shooter Vicky Gupta’s footprints were found while going from Mumbai to Bhuj in Gujarat, the shooters had thrown the gun and magazine in the Tapi river near Surat.

Both pistols were used in the firing at Salman Khan’s house.

The police are searching for the phones of the accused in the river as the accused had transferred money to the bank several times.

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on the morning of April 14 and fled. CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks.

Escalating the probe into the firing case at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence, the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday said that three new sections have been added to the FIR against the accused.

The sections under IPC 506(2) (threatening), 115 (abetment), and 201 (tampering with evidence) have been added in the case. Mumbai Crime Branchofficials disclosed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi have been declared wanted accused in connection in the case.

Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman Khan’s house through a Facebook post following the attack.

Earlier, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident.

The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.