Salman Khan’s ‘Gaaye hamari bhi mata hai’, ‘I don’t eat beef’ comments resurface

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has always been a subject of curiosity for fans, with many frequently searching for details about his personal life and habits. An old video of the Radhe actor from his 2017 interview with Bollywood Life is resurfaced online, where he answered some of the most googled questions about himself.

In the video, when asked, “What does Salman Khan eat?” the actor replied, “Everything. I just don’t eat beef and pork.”

Now, a fan-made video collage featuring Salman is going viral on social media. The clip merges two different videos—one from the 2017 interview and another where the actor speaks about his respect for all religions.

In the latter, Salman can be heard saying, “Gaay hamari bhi maata hai. Main maanta hu meri maa hai woh kyunki meri khudki maa Hindu hai. Mere pita Muslim hai. Meri dusri maa Helen Catholic hai. Meri maa mere ghar mein rehti hai. I believe in every religion. You have to respect all religions. Main harr side se hu. Hum poora Hindustaan hai.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next big release, Sikandar, which is set to hit theaters on Eid. The film features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, adding to the excitement among fans.