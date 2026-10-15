Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartments haunted: I lived with a spirit

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has always grabbed attention for his larger-than-life stardom and surprisingly modest home in Mumbai. Despite reportedly having a net worth of around Rs 2,900 crore, the actor continues to live in a ground-floor 1BHK apartment at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West, where he stays close to his family.

However, the actor recently gave fans another reason to talk about his home.

During his appearance on the final season of Koffee With Karan, Salman recalled experiencing strange and unexplained incidents in his bedroom, including cupboards opening on their own and lights flickering whenever he stepped out.

Karan Johar recalls visiting Salman Khan’s home

During the conversation, filmmaker and host Karan Johar recalled his first visit to Salman’s home while the actor was shooting for Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai in 1998.

“When I visited you on the set of Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998), you were on the 2 pm to 10 pm shift. I arrived at 2 pm. At 9 pm, you told me to come home with you,” Karan shared.

He was surprised by the actor’s modest bedroom, especially considering Bhaijaan’s stardom. The actor lived with his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

“The family stayed together, including Salim Khan, Salma, Arbaaz, and Sohail. And you had the tiniest room with one cupboard and one bed. I was shocked, thinking, ‘Is this actually Salman Khan’s bedroom?'” Karan recalled.

Salman Khan recalls strange experiences in his bedroom

Responding to Karan’s memories, Salman spoke about the unexplained occurrences he claimed to have experienced in the room. He said he never stayed there alone because he could hear something despite never having seen it.

Salman Khan’s family (Instagram)

“I never stayed alone in that room. I always stayed there with somebody whom I had never seen, only heard. Every time I came out of that room, the lights flickered. The cupboards used to open on their own; the music system would turn on on its own. Whenever I was in the bathroom, I could feel someone’s presence outside, fidgeting with the cupboards,” Salman said.

Explaining how he came to believe that something was present, the actor added, “That’s how I figured out there was somebody or something there.”

When Karan asked whether he thought the room was haunted, Salman clarified that he did not necessarily consider it haunting but maintained that he could sense a presence around him.

“Not haunting… but a presence was felt. Whenever I played music, I could feel its presence. So, I used to play music for it and walk out of the room. There was a billiards table outside, and whenever we played there, we could hear that someone was inside the room,” he said.

Bhaijaan’s nusual request to the spirit

Despite describing the strange incidents, Salman said he was not particularly frightened because the presence had never harmed him. He even had a humorous response when Karan asked whether the experience had ever scared him.

“No, because it didn’t do anything. My only request to it was: ‘If you are a really beautiful woman, then reveal yourself to me,'” Salman quipped.

The candid conversation offered a rare glimpse into the actor’s personal experiences at his long-time Mumbai residence.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 is streaming on JioHotstar.