Hyderabad: Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, still lives in his small 2BHK flat at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West, Mumbai. Despite achieving fame through blockbuster films and having a massive net worth of Rs 3,225 crore, Salman has chosen to stay in the same apartment with his parents, Salim and Salma Khan, for many years. This home has become a favourite spot for his fans.

Inside Salman Khan’s Apartment

A recently surfaced video, dating back more than 20 years, shows Salman’s 2 BHK flat in his bachelor days. The apartment has two bedrooms, an open kitchen, and a spacious living room, which serves as a dining and entertainment area. The living room is decorated with quirky furniture, a six-seater dining table, and two television sets.

It also features unusual metallic chairs, which are the highlight of the room. The soft lighting, neutral tones, and simple furnishings create a cozy and welcoming atmosphere.

Can u believe #SalmanKhan is still living in this 2 BHK flat in Galaxy? pic.twitter.com/oNuMlOJTXx — Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) October 8, 2025

How Salman Khan’s home looks today

In contrast, Salman Khan’s current 1BHK flat is now fully refurbished and appears more plush from the inside. He has also strengthened security by adding bulletproof glass to his residence.

Why Salman Stays in His Childhood Home

Salman Khan has often spoken about his love for this home. He says he prefers staying here because his parents live in the flat above him. Salman has many fond memories attached to this building. He enjoys the comfort of living in a place he’s known since childhood, where he’s used to taking the same turns and where the whole building feels like one big family.

Salman’s home has become a popular spot for his fans, especially during festivals or his birthday, when crowds gather outside hoping for a glimpse of him. Despite his success, Salman Khan chooses a simple life, staying in a home that reflects his grounded and humble personality.