Inside Salman Khan’s massive Rs 80 crore property: New photos

Mumbai: There’s truly no holiday home like the one Salman Khan owns. Bhaijaan often escapes the chaos of city life to unwind at his luxurious Panvel farmhouse, fondly known as ‘Arpita Farms’.

Whether it’s a birthday celebration, a quick weekend getaway, or a family gathering, the entire Khan clan loves spending time there. Recently, the family headed to the farmhouse to celebrate the arrival of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s baby girl.

Photos shared by Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan from their “fam farm getaway” are now going viral online, offering fresh glimpses of the massive property and it looks nothing less than bliss. The pictures also feature Arpita, Alvira, and the kids, enjoying some downtime together.

More about Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse

Located in Panvel, a city in Navi Mumbai’s Raigad district of Maharashtra, the farmhouse is among Salman Khan’s most prized possessions. Named after his sister Arpita Khan Sharma, the sprawling property reportedly worth Rs 80 crore features three bungalows, a swimming pool, a gym, and even stables for five horses.

Salman Khan and his Panvel Farmhouse (Instagram)

A perfect mix of luxury and nature, Arpita Farms continues to be the Khan family’s favourite spot for celebrations, relaxation, and priceless family moments.