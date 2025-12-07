Salman Khan’s Hyderabad fan moments rule the internet

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan became the highlight of the Indian Supercross Racing League held on Saturday at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Although the event was packed with thrilling bike races and high energy stunts, it was Salman’s warm presence that captured everyone’s attention.

Heartwarming Moments With Young Fans

A video from the event has gone viral on social media, showing Salman personally meeting young fans. He is seen shaking hands with each child, talking to them with a smile, and posing for photos. The children were visibly excited and joyful, and fans online praised Salman for his humble and kind gesture. Many called the moment adorable and heartwarming, appreciating the superstar’s connection with his fans.

Sharing the Stage With the Chief Minister

Salman attended the event along with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister Sridhar Babu. The trio greeted the large crowd that filled the stadium. More than 18,000 people attended, cheering loudly as Salman waved to them. His presence added glamour to the high octane racing night.

Speaking about the experience, Salman said that the energy in Hyderabad was unbelievable. He praised the Indian and international riders for their performance and expressed happiness about being part of a league that promotes young motorsport talent in India.

Upcoming Projects

Salman was recently seen in Sikandar and made a cameo in Aryan Khan’s web series. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19. His next major release is Battle of Galwan, a film based on the 2020 India China border clash.