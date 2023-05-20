Salman Khan’s latest multicrore investment in Mumbai

Mumbai: Most of the Bollywood bigwigs invest to buy marquee properties in India and abroad. The trend of venturing into other businesses by B-town celebs has seen growth over the past few years. Superstar Salman Khan has amassed huge wealth in the last three decades from Bollywood films and commercials. The actor is currently one of the richest stars and to add more to his net worth he has planned to build a 19-floor hotel at Carter Road, Bandra in Mumbai.

Salman Khan’s building plans have been approved by the BMC and it reported that construction of the building will take place soon. Reports suggest that a hotel will be constructed on the plot which once housed the residential Starlet CHS. The owner of the plot is currently Salman Khan’s mother, Salma Khan.

Reports suggest that Khans’ architect, Sapre & Associates, submitted a revised amended plan under the city’s new Development Control & Promotion Regulation (DCPR-2034), for a “commercial centrally air-conditioned building with a height of 69.90 metres.

The plan includes three-level basements. The first and second floors are for a cafe and restaurant respectively while the 3rd floor is for a gymnasium and swimming pool. Reports mentioned further that the 4th floor will be a service floor while the 5th and 6th floors will be used for the convention centre, and the 7th to 19th floors will be a hotel.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif. He was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde.