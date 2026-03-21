Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi hit by delay after cast loss

Hyderabad: Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, has been delayed due to unexpected challenges during production. The film was initially planned for release in early April 2026, but the timeline has now been pushed further.

Reason Behind the Delay

The primary reason for the delay is the sudden demise of actor and singer Prashant Tamang, who played a key role in the film. He was cast as the main antagonist and had already completed a major portion of his scenes. However, some important sequences, including action scenes, were still pending.

His absence has created a major gap in the storyline, making it difficult for the team to move forward smoothly.

The production team initially considered reshooting his role, but this option turned out to be complicated and expensive. Since his character was involved in large-scale action sequences, recreating those scenes would require significant time and resources.

Additionally, coordinating Salman Khan’s schedule and maintaining continuity in his appearance has added to the difficulties.

Possible Solutions

The makers are currently exploring different options to complete the film. One option is to recast the role, similar to how Paresh Rawal replaced Rishi Kapoor in Sharmaji Namkeen. Another option is to use AI and VFX technology to recreate Prashant Tamang’s presence in the remaining scenes. However, this would require permission from his family.

About the Film

Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in an important role. The film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and carries the tagline “May War Rest In Peace.”

The makers are yet to confirm a new release date. However, reports suggest that the film may now aim for a release around Independence Day, depending on how the situation is resolved.

Despite the delay, the film remains highly anticipated, and fans are hoping the team overcomes these challenges soon.