Salman Khan’s next big film shelved before shoot begins

Mumbai: Bollywood star Salman Khan is not having a great time in his career right now. His recent film Sikandar didn’t do well at the box office, even though it was promoted a lot. Fans had high hopes, but the movie flopped badly. After that, there were talks about him working with famous South Indian director Atlee, but that film also got cancelled. And now, another important film — a biopic about Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik — has also been dropped.

A Powerful Spy Story That Was Shelved

In 2021, it was reported that Salman Khan would play Ravindra Kaushik in a movie directed by Raid fame Raj Kumar Gupta. Ravindra Kaushik was one of India’s most famous spies, known as the “Black Tiger.” He lived a brave and secret life, and the movie was going to show his story on the big screen.

But now, director Raj Kumar Gupta has confirmed that the film will not happen. In a recent interview, he said, “I had the rights to make the film, but they expired. We didn’t renew them, so we had to stop the project.” He also shared that he worked on the story for five years and Salman had agreed to act in the film.

VIDEO | 'Raid 2' director Rajkumar Gupta says, "With Salman Khan there was one film on which we were talking about with Atul (Khan’s brother-in-law Agnihotri) and Alvira (Khan’s sister). There was talk of bringing Ravindra Kaushik biopic. I had the rights and then it expired and… pic.twitter.com/EQ0C15kOq1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2025

Who Was Ravindra Kaushik?

Ravindra Kaushik was a young Indian spy who went to Pakistan at the age of 23. He studied law there and joined the Pakistani army using a fake identity. He gave very important information to India for many years. But in 1983, he was caught and jailed in Pakistan. He died in prison in 2001. His life was full of danger, bravery, and sacrifice.

What’s Next for Salman Khan?

Even though this biopic is not happening, Salman Khan is still working on other films. He may soon act with Sanjay Dutt in a new movie called Ganga Ram. Director Raj Kumar Gupta is also busy with Raid 2, which will release in May 2025.