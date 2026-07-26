Salman Khan’s reaction to Raghav Juyal’s Bhai Tera Star Hai

Mumbai: Raghav Juyal has already received a major vote of confidence ahead of the release of his first solo-led film, Bhai Tera Star Hai. Salman Khan not only watched the trailer but reportedly played it twice before personally calling Raghav to congratulate him.

Director-producer Vivek B Agrawal revealed that Salman was particularly amused by the trailer’s playful reference to his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

“Salman bhai called up Raghav and congratulated him on the trailer. He was very happy with it,” Vivek told Bollywood Hungama. Recalling Salman’s words to Raghav, he added, “I saw your trailer twice and the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan joke in the end was fabulous.”

The joke appears when Raghav’s character, a struggling actor named Ajay Singh, talks about auditioning for a film titled Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Behen. The cheeky reference clearly landed well with Salman, who previously worked with Raghav in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Vivek also shared that the makers are planning a grand cast-and-crew screening and would love to invite Salman and Aamir Khan if their schedules permit.

Directed by Vivek B Agrawal, Bhai Tera Star Hai also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Niharika NM, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena and Tina Desai. The comedy is scheduled to hit theatres on July 30.