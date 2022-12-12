Salman Khan’s rumored GF in Mahesh Babu’s next

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Pooja Hegde, who is currently rumoured to be dating superstar Salman Khan, is set to star in Mahesh Babu’s much-awaited upcoming movie SSMB 28. She will be seen playing the female lead in the film, which is her second onscreen collaboration with Mahesh Babu after Maharshi.

Pooja is set to join the shoot of Trivikram Srinivas directorial in Hyderabad on December 15, according a update by Haricharan Pudipeddi on his Twitter account. He wrote: “@hegdepooja to join Trivikram- Mahesh Babu film shooting from Dec 15th in Hyd. #SSMB28 #MaheshBabu”

The Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo actress is making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Salman Khan with whom she is set to romance in Bollywood’s biggest upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The speculation started doing rounds after the overseas film critic and analyst Umair Sandhu tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources.”

Speaking about her other projects, Pooja Hegde is currently promoting her upcoming Bollywood movie “Cirkus” with Ranveer Singh which is directed by Rohit Shetty. It is going to be released on December 23, 2022.