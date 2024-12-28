Mumbai: Salman Khan, one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, is all set to wow fans with his upcoming movie Sikandar. Known for breaking box-office records and delivering hit after hit, Salman has once again grabbed headlines – this time for his massive fee for the film.

Sikandar is an action thriller directed by A.R. Murugadoss and is set to release on Eid 2025. The film is produced on a huge budget of Rs. 400 crore and will feature Salman in a dual role, which is already creating excitement. Joining him in the cast are Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty, promising a power-packed story filled with action, drama, and emotions.

Salman Khan’s Remuneration For Sikandar

Salman Khan is not only a superstar but also one of the richest actors in Bollywood. With an estimated net worth of Rs 2,900 crore, he charges around Rs, 100 – 150 crore per film. For Sikandar, sources say Salman’s fee is even higher, making him one of the highest-paid actors in India.

The teaser of Sikandar was originally planned to release on Salman’s 59th birthday, December 27, 2024. However, it was postponed due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. It will now release on December 28 at 11:07 AM.

To keep fans excited, the makers revealed a poster showing Salman in a sharp suit, holding a spear. The mysterious design has already made waves online.

After Sikandar, Salman will be seen in Kick 2. His upcoming projects continue to show his stronghold over Bollywood. Despite being 59, Salman remains a fan favorite, with each movie breaking new records.