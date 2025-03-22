Salman Khan’s Sikandar first review out: Blockbuster or flop?

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to bring high-voltage action to the big screen with their upcoming Bollywood film, Sikandar, scheduled to release on March 30. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film has already generated immense buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting its grand release.

After teasing audiences with a gripping teaser and two chartbuster songs, the makers of Sikandar have now confirmed the official trailer release date. The much-awaited trailer will drop on March 23 (Sunday) in the presence of Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and the rest of the cast.

CBFC Clearance and Certification

Sikandar has officially been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has received a UA 13+ certificate, making it suitable for audiences aged 13 and above with parental guidance, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama.

First Review of ‘Sikandar’ Goes Viral

Even before its trailer launch, the first review of Sikandar has taken the internet by storm! A portal named Always Bollywood shared its early censor review on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“Quick Censor review… Sikandar is explosive, intense & downright thrilling! And importantly, it’s 100% original & not a remake of any South movie. Salman Khan’s swag and Rashmika Mandanna’s grace are unmissable!”

Going by this review, it seems like Sikandar is set to be a blockbuster. And when it comes to a Salman Khan starrer, fans know it’s nothing short of a festival at the box office!

#Sikandar is sending strong political message 🔥🔥🔥.. It's not a typical action masala movie….



Goosebumps if it turns into reality…. — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) March 21, 2025

Star-Studded Cast and Chartbuster Songs

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar boasts a stellar cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The movie’s music, composed by Pritam, has already become a rage. Three songs Zohra Jabeen, Bam Bam Bhole, and Sikandar Naache have taken social media by storm, adding to the film’s massive hype.

With just days left for Sikandar’s release, fans are counting down to witness Salman Khan’s magic on the big screen once again!