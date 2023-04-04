Salman Khan’s song shot at Chiranjeevi’s land in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry is no stranger to extravagant sets and filming locations. Filmmakers go to great lengths to create visually stunning films, from sprawling outdoor locations to massive indoor sets. The massive temple set erected for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’ film in Hyderabad’s outskirts has sparked the interest of many.

The set, which was reportedly built on Chiranjeevi’s own land in the Kokapet area, cost around Rs. 25 crores and was built by art producer Suresh Selvarajan. However, what many may not know is that the same set was modified into a village set for Bollywood star Salman Khan’s upcoming film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

According to sources, Salman Khan and the film’s main crew were in Hyderabad in the first week of June last year to begin shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on the same set. Farhad Samji directed the film, which also stars Venkatesh in a key role, with Pooja Hegde playing the female lead.

The artificial mini-temple town of Dharmasthali, which was a special attraction of the Acharya set itself, is one of the most unique aspects of the film set. The grand temple structure was built within the set’s premises, adding grandeur and authenticity to the film’s setting.

Interestingly, the latest song from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ ‘Yentamma,’ was shot on the same set. The song includes a special appearance by Ram Charan, making it even more entertaining and engaging for film fans.