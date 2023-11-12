Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 leaked in HD format online

Mumbai: Bollywood movie Tiger 3 was released on 12th of November 2023 and it is making waves as Tiger and Zoya’s chemistry is being watched by the fans after years again on the big screen. The movie features SRK in the cameo role too and fans are simply loving how SRK came to rescue Salman in the film.

The makers of the Tiger 3 are expecting to generate the huge revenue from the movie but as per reports the movie has fallen prey to piracy and it might hit the total collection of the movie. Yes, the big action thriller of YRF which is directed by Maneesh Sharma has been leaked online.

Several reports claim that Tiger 3 has been leaked online in HD quality and internet users can download the film on Torrent websites like Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie was leaked online on the day of its theatrical release.

According to the Copyright Act of 1957, piracy is a criminal offence and violators of the law get punished but we have observed in the past too that various makers lost money because of piracy. We at Siasat.com urge you to watch the movie in theaters as it takes a lot of effort to make any movie and it is unethical to watch the movie on Torrent websites.

Tiger 3 is not the first film which has been leaked online before or on the day of release. Earlier, films like UT69, Aarya 3, Tejas, Ghost, Tiger Nageswara Rao, 12th Fail, Selfiee, Leo, Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Ponniyin Selvan-2 were too leaked online and a few got affected very much due to it.