Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 title changed? Check new one

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s much-awaited upcoming project ‘Tiger 3’ is in its last leg of completion. Lead actors Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan recently jetted off to Delhi for the shooting of the espionage action thriller. As per media reports, the team “will be filming for around 10-12 days.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi. ‘Tiger 3’ will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

Now, according to latest update, the makers are planning to change the title of the film. If the reports which are surfacing online are to be believed, Tiger 3 has now been titled as ‘Hindustan Ka Tiger’. However, an official confirmation on it is still awaited.

Meanwhile, several photos and videos from the shoot location in Delhi have surfaced on fan pages, giving us a sneak peek into the latest schedule of Tiger 3. In a video, a dapper Salman, sporting a black t-shirt, a brown jacket and a pair of black denims.

Katrina, on the other hand, shared a beautiful pic of herself on Instagram basking in the winter sun in Delhi.

Tiger 3 is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma will also see Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. The first part – Ek Tha Tiger – released in 2012 while Tiger Zinda Hai was released in 2017. Salman Khan reprises his role as special agent Avinash Singh Rathore in the third part while Katrina Kaif again plays Zoya Humaini.