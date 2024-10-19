‘Salman never killed blackbuck, not even a cockroach’: Salim Khan

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, has strongly defended his son after receiving threats related to the blackbuck poaching case. Salim insists that Salman never harmed the blackbuck and wasn’t present when the incident occurred.

In a recent interview, Salim shared, “I asked Salman about it, and he told me he wasn’t there when the blackbuck was killed. He wasn’t even in the car, and he’s never lied to me.”

Salman Loves Animals, Says Salim Khan

Salim also mentioned that Salman has no interest in hurting animals. “He has no desire to harm animals; he loves them,” Salim explained. He even pointed out that Salman wouldn’t harm a cockroach, let alone an endangered animal like the blackbuck. “We don’t believe in these things,” he added, firmly denying the accusations.

Who Should Salman Apologize To?

Salim questioned why Salman should apologize when he hasn’t done anything wrong. “Who should Salman apologize to? How many people have apologized for their mistakes? How many have saved an animal’s life?” he asked. He emphasized that there’s no reason for Salman to apologize since he wasn’t involved in the incident.

Salim highlighted that there’s no evidence linking Salman to the crime. “Has he done anything wrong? Have you seen him do it? We’ve never even used a gun,” he said. He argued that the case is based on assumptions rather than facts, and that Salman is innocent.

Salman’s Security Increases Amid Threats

Due to rising threats, Salman’s security has been tightened. Recently, during the filming of his show, Salman was surrounded by over 60 security guards. Only authorized people are allowed on set.

Salim mentioned that these threats are part of an ongoing extortion attempt. Despite the danger, Salman continues working on his projects under strict security measures.