Salman or Ranbir, who will you marry? Katrina Kaif answers in old clip

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is now happily married to actor Vicky Kaushal. However, before finding her happily-ever-after with him, Katrina was linked to several of her co-stars, including Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

A throwback video featuring Katrina has resurfaced online, reminding fans of her charm and quick wit during a public Q&A session.

The video is from 2010 when Katrina was promoting her film Raajneeti alongside co-star Ranbir Kapoor on the popular talk show Aap Ki Adalat. During the audience Q&A segment, a young fan posed an unexpected question to the actress: “Will you marry Salman Khan or Ranbir Kapoor?” The question, driven by media speculation that she had dated both actors at some point, took everyone by surprise.

Actor Arjun Rampal, also present on the panel, humorously intervened by saying, “She will get married to me.” However, it was Katrina’s graceful response that stole the show. With a smile and quick thinking, she addressed the child directly, saying, “Main aapse shaadi karungi… Aaja (I will marry you. Come here),” inviting the child for a hug.

Katrina Kaif’s Dating Timeline

Katrina’s love life has always been a subject of public interest. Early in her career, she was rumoured to be dating Salman Khan, with whom she starred in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner. Director Kabir Khan once revealed that the two had parted ways by the time they began filming Ek Tha Tiger in 2012.

Following this, Katrina entered a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, which became the talk of the town. Their relationship ended in 2016, but the two have maintained cordial relations since.

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. (Instagram)

In December 2021, Katrina finally found her life partner in actor Vicky Kaushal, tying the knot in a grand but intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.