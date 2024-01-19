Salman, SRK, Aamir to share screen space for first time

Mumbai: Bollywood is home to some of the most popular and influential actors in the world. Among them, three names stand out as the undisputed superstars of Indian cinema: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. Known as the “Three Khans of Bollywood” or the “Khan Trio”, they have dominated the box office for over three decades, delivering blockbuster hits across various genres and themes.

They have also amassed a loyal and dedicated fan base that supports them unconditionally and watches their films on the first day, first show. They have a strong mass appeal, particularly among the younger generation, who admire their charisma, style, and talent.

However, despite their individual success and popularity, there is one thing that their fans have been eagerly waiting for: seeing them together in a full-fledged film. Ever since they made their debut in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the three Khans have never shared the screen in a major role, except for a few cameo appearances.

They have worked with each other in pairs, such as Salman and Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna, Shah Rukh and Salman in Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and Shah Rukh and Aamir in Pehla Nasha and Laal Singh Chadda but never as a trio.

Salman, SRK, Aamir In Cop Universe?

The wish of seeing the Three Khans of Bollywood together in a film has been a long-standing and elusive one, but there have been some recent developments and indications that suggest that it might come true in the near future. Rohit Shetty’s latest statement about the same has left fans super excited.

Rohit Shetty couldn’t contain his excitement and revealed that his project features not one, not two, but three superstars!

Rohit Shetty’s Movie With 3 Khans On Cards?

In recent question hour with PinkVilla, when a fan asked him about the possibility of one of the three Khans joining his cop-verse, the filmmaker replied, “All 3. Ek ko bhi kyu chodu main? Aaraam aaraam se. Bahut time hai, abhi puri industry ko cop bana denge. Tu tension mat le… Koi nahi bachega! Ek humara alag se Police function hoga (All 3 of them, why should I even leave a single one of them? There is lots of time, so will take it slow, but I will make cops in the entire industry. Don’t worry, I will not leave out anyone, we will o our own separate Police Function then).”

Rohit Shetty has already worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express, which was a blockbuster hit in 2013. However, he has not collaborated with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan yet. If his wish comes true, it would be a treat for the fans to see the three Khans together in his cop-verse.

About Cop Universe

The Cop Universe started with Singham in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham. The sequel, Singham Returns was released in 2014, and was followed by Simmba in 2018, starring Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao.

The franchise also has another installment, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, another DCP of Mumbai. The film released in 2021. Shetty is also shooting for Singham Again, which will mark the return of Devgn as Singham.