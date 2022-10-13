Salman, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu celebrate Pooja Hegde’s birthday

Salman Khan films shared a video on social media while capturing moments in which Salman, Daggubati Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu were seen celebrating Pooja's birthday

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 13th October 2022 1:31 pm IST
Salman, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu celebrate Pooja Hegde's birthday
Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated actress Pooja Hegde’s birthday on the sets of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ along with stars Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu.

Recently Salman Khan films shared a video on social media while capturing moments in which Salman, Daggubati Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu were seen celebrating Pooja’s birthday.

While everyone was seen singing the birthday song, it enclosed us with the other cast of the film having a great time together.

MS Education Academy

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, it promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film – action, comedy, drama, romance, and emotions.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button