Salman, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu celebrate Pooja Hegde’s birthday

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated actress Pooja Hegde’s birthday on the sets of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ along with stars Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu.

Recently Salman Khan films shared a video on social media while capturing moments in which Salman, Daggubati Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu were seen celebrating Pooja’s birthday.

While everyone was seen singing the birthday song, it enclosed us with the other cast of the film having a great time together.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, it promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film – action, comedy, drama, romance, and emotions.