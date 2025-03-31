Salman’s Sikandar Eid release opens weak, fails to beat SRK

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s movie Sikandar was released in theatres on Sunday, March 30, just before Eid. Fans were excited because this was his first Eid release in two years. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by AR Murugadoss. But sadly, the film didn’t do as well as expected on its first day.

Box Office Collection

On Day 1, Sikandar earned Rs. 26 crore in India and Rs. 54 crore worldwide. This may sound like a big number, but for a Salman Khan film released during Eid, it’s not great. Other films like Chhaava (Rs. 31 crore) and Empuraan (Rs. 67 crore worldwide) did much better.

Bad Reviews and Movie Leaks

The film received mixed reviews. Many people said Salman didn’t look at his best. Also, Sikandar got leaked online a day before its release. Even though the team removed it from over 600 websites, many people had already downloaded it. Trade experts say this could reduce the film’s earnings by 30 to 40 percent.

Sikandar could not beat the opening day records of Salman’s past films like Tiger 3 or Sultan. However, it still did better than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film was made on a huge budget of Rs. 200 crore, so it needs to earn a lot more to become a hit.

Now all eyes are on the Eid holiday. If more people go to theatres, Sikandar may still have a chance to do better. Fans hope the film will pick up in the coming days.