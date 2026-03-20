Sam Curran set to miss IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals: Report

Jaipur: Sam Curran, England’s charismatic all-rounder, is set to miss the upcoming Indian Premier League season for Rajasthan Royals due to a suspected groin injury, with the franchise exploring replacement options, according to a report.

Curran, who was part of England’s T20 World Cup side that recently lost to India in the semifinals, was traded by Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals last year along with Ravindra Jadeja in exchange for India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

However, a report in ESPNcricinfo stated that the 27-year-old all-rounder, who has previously represented Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, and was the most expensive buy ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League season at Rs 18.5 crore, has been sidelined by injury.

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Curran’s CSK stint

Curran, who played for Chennai Super Kings in 2020 and 2021 and rejoined the side ahead of last season for Rs 2.4 crore, finished the 2025 campaign with 114 runs and one wicket in five matches for the Chennai franchise.

In fact, former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji had expressed surprise that Rajasthan Royals did not appoint either of the experienced Ravindra Jadeja or Sam Curran as captain, opting instead for Riyan Parag as skipper.

RR exploring options

The report added that the Rajasthan Royals could be exploring several options. Apart from Jadeja, the franchise also has all-rounder Donovan Ferreira, a big-hitting batter who can contribute with handy off-spin.