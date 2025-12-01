Samajwadi Party MP calls Bengaluru traffic ‘most notorious’

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s traffic woes resurfaced after Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai criticised the authorities for the “worst traffic management”, calling the city’s roads the “most notorious”.

Rai, who was in Bengaluru on Sunday, tagged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a post on ‘X’, saying he had been stuck for an hour on Rajkumar Samadhi Road and was at risk of missing his flight.

Hon’ble @CMofKarnataka I m sorry but you have the worst traffic management, and most irresponsible, useless traffic police. They don’t even pick up phone calls, here is the SS of my attempt to speak to them , none of them picked up my call. Last one hour we are stuck at same… pic.twitter.com/GlWjJ4RgKH — Rajeev Rai (@RajeevRai) November 30, 2025

Reacting to the criticism, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also oversees Bengaluru development, said he would meet the MP in Delhi and show him the traffic situation in the national capital.

“Okay. Let me meet him in Delhi and show him what traffic is like in Delhi. I will also tag him,” Shivakumar told reporters.

In his post on November 30, Rai wrote: “I’m sorry, but you have the worst traffic management, and the most irresponsible, useless traffic police. They don’t even pick up phone calls — here is the screenshot of my attempt to speak to them; none of them picked up my call.”

“For the last one hour, we were stuck at the same place on Rajkumar Samadhi Road. I am going to miss my flight; tomorrow I have to attend the Parliament session. Not a single policeman was seen around,” he added.

“These inefficient officers are enough to spoil the name and charm of this beautiful city. No doubt Bengaluru traffic has earned the reputation of the most notorious traffic,” Rai further said, tagging the Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

In recent months, the state government has faced mounting pressure from industry bodies and citizens over Bengaluru’s traffic and infrastructure issues.