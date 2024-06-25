Samajwadi Party protest over NEET row

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 25th June 2024 5:50 pm IST
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party workers stage a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, near party chief Akhilesh Yadav's residence, in Lucknow, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand kumar)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party workers raise slogans after they were detained by the police during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, near party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s residence, in Lucknow, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand kumar)
Lucknow: Police personnel detain Samajwadi Party workers protesting over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, near party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s residence, in Lucknow, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand kumar)
Lucknow: Police personnel detain a Samajwadi Party worker protesting over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, near party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s residence, in Lucknow, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand kumar)

