Samajwadi Party slams EC directive on Burqa-clad voters in Bihar

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Monday demanded the withdrawal of the Election Commission’s new directive requiring Anganwadi workers to identify burqa-clad women voters during the Bihar assembly elections, saying that the move is against transparent, free, and fair polls.

SP’s state unit president Shyamlal Pal submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Election Commissioner of India through the state Chief Electoral Officer in Lucknow, alleging that the directive issued by CEC Gyanesh Kumar is “contrary to the rules of the Election Commission.”

The Election Commission on October 10 said special arrangements will be made at polling stations in Bihar for “dignified” identification of women voters in burqa or purdah.

In a statement, the poll authority said to encourage participation of ‘purdanasheen’ (in burqa or purdah) women, “special arrangements” will be made at the polling stations as per its instructions for their “dignified identification” in the presence of lady polling officers or attendants while ensuring their privacy.

The memorandum cited the Commission’s handbook for returning officers (page 143, paragraph 13.6.9), which grants polling officers the authority to check voter IDs on polling day.

“The new directive raises questions about the impartiality and transparency of the Election Commission and appears to target voters of a specific community. It is undemocratic and unconstitutional,” the memorandum said.

The Election Commission had earlier strictly implemented the directive during the Bihar Assembly elections and plans to apply it in upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls as well.