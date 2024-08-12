Samanta shares Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s engagement photos

Hyderabad: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been making headlines ever since they announced their engagement, leaving fans and industry insiders buzzing. The couple exchanged rings on August 8 in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, marking a new chapter in their relationship. The news quickly became the talk of the town and social media was flooded mixed reactions.

Amid all this, Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu too has been grabbing a lot of attention. Samantha, who has a significant history with Chaitanya following their much-publicized marriage and subsequent separation, has found herself back in the spotlight.

Interestingly, Sobhita’s sister, who shares the name ‘Samanta’ (though spelled differently), has also caught the public’s eye, further fueling discussions.

Samanta Dhulipala took to Instagram to share photos from the engagement ceremony, offering a glimpse into the couple’s special day. The first photo featured Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita posing with Sobhita’s family, while other images captured moments with members of the Akkineni family, to which Naga Chaitanya belongs. Samanta captioned her post with a heartfelt message, “To forever. 2022 – infinity.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita also shared their own photos from the engagement, accompanied by a poetic caption that read, “What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love, our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting.” This quote, taken from the Tamil Sangam literature “Kurunthogai” and translated by A. K. Ramanujan.

Speculations about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s relationship began in 2022 when the duo was spotted together in London, sparking rumors that have now been confirmed with their engagement.