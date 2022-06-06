Samantha and Ranveer teaming up for a new project? Find out here

Mumbai: For a very long time, pan-India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been enjoying a lot of limelight for delivering hits after hits in Tollywood. Now, after her stint in Family Man 2, she has become a prominent name among the Hindi audience too. As fans are eager to see her step into Bollywood, rumors regarding Samantha’s big break with a Yash Raj Film production have been surfacing on the internet. Well, it might be true!

Today, Samantha took to Instagram to share a photo of her posing with Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh. She captioned the photo, “The sweetest ever @ranveersingh”. A few moments later she shared a photo of a beach and captioned it “Something beautiful is on the horizon” hinting at a collaboration.

Samantha can be seen dressed in a uniform with a badge featuring her name on it. Ranveer, on the other hand, is dressed casually in a blue shirt. From the looks of it, the duo has either started shooting or merely met on the set of Samantha’s upcoming project.

Ranveer Singh reposted Samantha’s story and captioned it, “It was a delight @samantharuthprabhuoffl”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has Kushi, Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, and the Indian version of Citadel in her kitty. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is gearing up for Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and a Hindi remake of Anniyan.