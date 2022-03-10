Samantha ends her last connection with Akkineni fam

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were one of the most adored couples down south. The two broke millions of hearts with their divorce announcement in October last year ending their nearly 4 years of marriage. Since then, their fans are quite curious to know every update and detail about their personal lives.

Now if the latest media reports are to be believed, Samantha has ended her last connection with Akkineni family. Yes, you read that right! According to a report in ETimes, The Family Man 2 actress has returned her wedding saree which belonged to Naga Chaitanya’s grandmother. The reports also suggest that Samantha did not want to keep anything, which belonged to Naga Chaitanya or his family.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya who met in 2010 tied the knot in Goa in October 2017.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya shared a mutual statement announcing their separation on social media. It read: “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

Meanwhile, Samantha’s career is on a high. After her separation, she made some bold choices in her career like, signing her first-ever item song to bagging her first foreign film. Her first item song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa took social media by fire. In her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love, the actress will play the role of a bisexual woman.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Love Story alongside Sai Pallavi.