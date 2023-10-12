Samantha erases her LAST link with Naga Chaitanya, here’s proof

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the successful actresses of India as she has been part of various big projects and has even some good movies in her kitty. The actress was earlier married to South Indian handsome hunk and actor Naga Chaitanya. They both got married in 2017 and called in quits in 2021.

It was earlier reported that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu might reunite and the duo’s social media activities sparked speculations about the same. However, it is now being said that nothing as such is going to happen. Yes, various fans of Samantha think that she might not patch up with Chay as she got a tattoo of her ex-husband removed on her midriff, putting an end to all reunion rumours.

Kushi actress keeps her fans updated with all her activities and she recently posted her pictures in a pink saree. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that she had removed Chay’s tattoo which she flaunted for many years.

Samantha was having a tattoo of ex-husband Chay on her midriff and it is now missing in her latest pictures. Despite parting ways from Naga Chaitanya, a tattoo was seen on her left rib when she attended the premiere of ‘Citadel’ in London too.

Though it is not clear whether Samantha photoshopped her latest pictures or she has removed the tattoo, fans of the couple might be upset.

Checkout the pictures below

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Kushi’.