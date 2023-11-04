Samantha flaunts Naga Chaitanya’s tattoo amid patch-up rumours

Mumbai: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made a comeback to work after a six-month break due to health issues. On Saturday, she attended the promotional event of Marvel’s upcoming film ‘The Marvels’ in Hyderabad. Sporting a stylish black jacket and jeans, Samantha shared a photo collage of her photoshoot in this trendy ensemble on Instagram.

Despite her cool appearance, what caught attention was her ‘Chay’ tattoo, still prominently visible.

Earlier reports hinted at Samantha having removed the ‘Chay’ tattoo, a tribute to her marriage with Naga Chaitanya, her co-star and former husband. The tattoo was notably present in a photo she posted on November 3, contrary to speculation that she had it removed. She might have used Photoshop to conceal the tattoo in some pictures.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for their movies like ‘Majili’, ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, and ‘Autonagar Surya’, tied the knot in 2017. However, in October 2021, the couple announced their separation via a joint statement on social media.