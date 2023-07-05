Samantha hits pause button on acting career, takes a break

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a popular actress, is currently filming for the films “Kushi” and the Indian adaptation of the American web series “Citadel.” However, recent reports indicate that the actress has planned to take a well-deserved year break from acting after completing her current projects.

According to latest media reports, Sam wants to focus on her health during this break and seek additional treatment. Sources have it that the actress is nearing the end of her shooting schedule for “Kushi” with co-star Vijay Deverakonda, with only a few days left to finish the film. Similarly, her work on the adaptation of “Citadel” is nearing completion too, freeing her from immediate obligations.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has decided to turn down any new film offers, both in Telugu and Bollywood, for the duration of her break. Reportedly, she has even returned advance payments to the concerned producers to demonstrate her commitment. It is clear that the actress intends to prioritize her health and make a concerted effort to recover from Mytosis, an autoimmune condition she publicly disclosed in 2022.