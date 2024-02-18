Sneak peek into Samantha’s first Health Podcast ‘Take 20’

Samantha had taken a break for treatment of her myositis condition. She was troubled by the problem and went to America for immunotherapy for a few months. Later, she underwent treatment in Bhutan as well.

Samantha is Back! talks Health in
The talented actress just introduced her latest venture – a wellness podcast named "Take20". (Source: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Samantha, the leading lady of Tollywood, has begun her second innings. She had taken a break for treatment of her myositis condition. Last seen in Shiva Nirvana’s Khushi, she was troubled by the problem again and went to America for immunotherapy for a few months. Later, she underwent treatment in Bhutan as well. After all these days, she is now showing interest in acting in films again. Moreover, she has already turned producer having started her own production company.

The talented actress just introduced her latest venture – a wellness podcast named “Take20”. Here’s everything you need to know about this captivating undertaking.

What Is “Take20”?

Samantha has created a platform called “Take20” where she talks about health, wellness, and fitness. Her podcast is full of useful advice, insights based on research, and her own experiences. She wants to help people feel confident by sharing what she’s learned over many years of studying and improving herself. Which makes her story even more inspiring.

The Teaser Unveiling

Samantha recently took to Instagram to give her followers a sneak peek of what they can expect from her new series, Take20. In the teaser clip, she explained that she’s passionate about health and wants to share valuable information with others who feel the same way. The video showed chatting with wellness coach Alkesh Sharotri about all things nutrition – it looks like their conversations will be interesting for anyone curious about living well!

The Countdown Begins

Mark your calendars! The first episode of “Take20” is set to release on February 19 (Tomorrow). Fans and health enthusiasts eagerly await this exciting debut. Whether you’re a fitness buff, a wellness seeker, or simply curious about leading a healthier life, Samantha’s podcast promises to be a valuable addition to your listening routine.

