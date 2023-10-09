Samantha, Naga Chaitanya’s reunion on cards? See viral Insta post

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who were once considered as one of the most adored couples in the Telugu film industry, made headlines when they announced their divorce in 2021. The couple who tied the knot in a high-profile marriage left fans shocked after the split and fans have not stopped praying for their reunion.

Speculations about their patch-up have been doing rounds for a while now. Recently, fans spotted some of pictures of Sam and Chay on their respective Instagram walls. Samantha has recently unarchived a wedding photo featuring herself and her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. This unexpected action by the actress has set tongues wagging, igniting speculation about a possible reconciliation between the former couple.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya (Instagram)

And now, there’s another hint about the former couple’s patch. It is Naga Chaitanya’s latest Instagram post!

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Patch-Up?

Actually, Naga Chaitanya shared a photo on his official Instagram account which features a French Bulldog named ‘Hash’. The connection of ‘Hash’ with Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s patch-up is that it was only spotted with Sam after the couple parted ways.

The couple adopted the dog when they were together and after that Hash was only spotted in Samantha’s Instagram posts. After Chay shared the photo of the Hash, netizens and fans started discussing whether the couple had patched up or they were just co-parenting the dog.

Check out the comments below.

It is relevant to mention here that Samantha is currently in Dubai due to professional reasons. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in October 2017 and separated in 2021.