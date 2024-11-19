Samantha, Naga Chaitanya’s wedding invitation card goes viral

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to get married on December 4, 2024, and their wedding preparations are in full swing. Recently, their wedding card picture leaked online, and it’s buzzing all over social media.

The beautifully designed card features banana leaves, temple bells, brass lamps, and a white cow, blending tradition with a modern pastel touch. Guests also received a special gift bucket with items like an ikkat ensemble and a garland of jasmine.

Samantha and Chaitanya’s Wedding Card Goes Viral Too

The buzz around Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding card took an unexpected twist when fans started revisiting the wedding card from Chay’s first marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The former couple’s card, also in a pale blue theme, had parrots, flowers, and green trees, showcasing their love for nature. Fans couldn’t help but compare the two cards, sparking a lively debate online.

Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin

Sobhita recently shared moments from her Godhuma Raayi ceremony, a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ritual similar to haldi. She looked gorgeous in an orange silk saree with gold jewelry and flowers as she celebrated with her family and friends.

While some fans are nostalgic about Samantha and Chaitanya’s past wedding, others are excited about his new journey with Sobhita. Social media is buzzing with comparisons between the two events.