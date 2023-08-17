Samantha or Sobhita: Who wore Sabyasachi red saree better?

Hyderabad: A curious twist emerged in the world where fashion meets fate when two bewitching divas, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala, gracefully wore the same Sabyasachi saree. Beyond the threads of their shared attire, there is a tapestry of connections, ranging from Samantha’s past as Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife to swirling rumours linking Sobhita to the same charismatic actor. While their love stories intertwined and whispers persisted, the spotlight now shifts to their parallel fashion choices, sparking a new chapter in the style saga.

Samantha’s Grace Takes Centre Stage

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was a sight to behold at the Kushi Musical Concert which was held in Hyderabad. She looked stunning in a red Sabyasachi georgette saree and a captivating halter-neck blouse. The vibrant colour and intricate blouse design were undeniably eye-catching. Samantha’s signature minimalistic approach was evident in her makeup, which highlighted her features with mascara-laden lashes, delicately contoured cheeks, glossy lips, and a touch of rosy blush. Pallavi Singh, who completed the look with oversized statement earrings and a chic finger ring, expertly curated the ensemble. Tinted shades added a cool touch to the ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were on Samantha and her elegant attire.

Sobhita’s Royal Charm

During the launch event of Sabyasachi‘s store, Sobhita Dhulipala wore a regal interpretation of the same Sabyasachi red saree. Sobhita’s choice of a halter neck blouse complemented the saree’s vibrant shade and unique texture—a perfect nod to festive elegance. With neutral eyeshadow, bold kohl liner, mascara-coated lashes, highly defined cheekbones, and an alluring dark red lipstick, Sobhita’s beauty look was bold and glamorous. A statement, an uncut diamond necklace, and elegant earrings completed the look.

Who truly owned the red Sabyasachi saree remains an open question. However, the answer remains subjective. But, in the end, it’s not about who wore it better, but about recognizing the artistry of two remarkable actresses as they gracefully adopted this iconic ensemble.