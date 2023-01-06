Samantha papped after months, Fans say ‘she looks weak’ [Video]

Hyderabad: Months after announcing her health condition, Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her first public appearance. She was spotted at Mumbai airport on on Friday morning. With this she puts an end to the rumours about her exit from her upcoming projects Kushi and Citadel.

A video of Samantha arriving at the airport in an all-white look in surfacing online. The Shaakuntalam actress was seen wearing a breezy white sleeveless shirt and comfy pants. She paired the look with black, oversized shades. She was seen holding a beaded chain around her fingers on one hand while she held a Louis Vuitton handbag in another hand.

Fans motivated and hailed Samantha for bouncing back as a fighter. A section of social media users commented that she looks ‘weak and dull’.

Recently, speculations were rife that Samantha is getting replaced in Citadel starring Varun Dhawan due to her health issues. “Anything and everything that is written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January,” a source quoted saying in Indian Express.

After a month’s gap, Samantha dropped a post on her Instagram feed. She shared a picture from a dubbing studio, confirming that she has resumed work. Sharing the photo, she captioned it as, “Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness, and loss of belonging in the world & through it I’ll walk myself home. -Nikki Rowe #shaakuntalam.”