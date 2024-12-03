Samantha photo on Naga Chaitanya’s Insta becomes hot topic

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to marry on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Their pre-wedding rituals, steeped in Telugu Brahmin traditions have already begun. The venue holds sentimental value as it was founded by Naga’s grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

A Surprising Instagram Post Sparks Discussions

Fans noticed that Naga Chaitanya still has a romantic poster from his 2019 movie Majili with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu on his Instagram. The post, shared in 2018, highlights a tender moment from the film, stirring mixed reactions. While some admire his respect for professional memories, others believe it’s time to let go of the past.

Naga and Samantha: Tollywood’s Once-Favorite Couple

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu married in 2017 after a whirlwind romance but divorced in 2021. Samantha chose to erase their shared memories from her social media, while Naga kept select posts, including professional moments like the Majili poster. Recently, he deleted their last personal photo, signaling readiness for a fresh start.

Sobhita Dhulipala is embracing tradition with her wedding attire. She wore heirloom jewelry for the Raata Sthaapana ceremony and chose a stunning Kanjivaram saree adorned with real gold zari for the Mangalasnaanam ritual, reflecting her appreciation for cultural heritage.