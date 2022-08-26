Samantha refuses to work with Jr NTR, here’s why

Hyderabad: South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been constantly hogging the limelight for past one year now. From her divorce with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to her sizzling appearance in Pushpa’s hit song ‘Oo Antava’ to making bold choices in her career, the actress grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

She is now back in news again. This time for rejecting a movie with top Tollywood hero and well-known filmmaker. Yes, you read that right!

Samantha charges whopping remuneration!

Reportedly, director Koratala Siva was considering Samantha as a female lead opposite Jr NTR in his upcoming venture ‘NTR30’. However, she rejected the project as the makers failed to fulfill her remuneration demand. Sam reportedly charged Rs 4cr for the project and it is said that Siva’s budget for female lead is only 2.5cr.

A report in Telugu Cinema suggests that Samantha has hiked her fee from 2cr to 3.5-4cr and is not accepting the offers below these figures.

What’s on her work front?

On the professional front, Samantha has hand full of projects that includes Hari–Harish’s “Yashoda” and Gunasekhar’s “Shaakuntalam”. She is all set for her Hollywood debut with ‘Arrangements of Love’. Directed by BAFTA-winning Philip John, Samantha will be playing a lead character of a bisexual spy in the film.