Samantha removed from BIG movies? Here’s truth

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha has been battling Myositis for a while now and is currently receiving treatment for it. She has also posted about this openly on her social media. Ever since she announced it officially, several health-related rumours about Samantha have been surfacing online.

Latest rumours suggested that The Family Man 2 star will no longer be appearing in movies and the news started spreading like a wildfire in the industry.

Recently, a few reports claimed that Samantha is planning to opt out of some projects lined up in her pipeline, owing to her health. However, there is no truth to these rumours as her team officially stated that she is just taking a significant break from work.

Speaking to Indian Express, Sam’s manager issues a clarification on the same and said, “So we have been giving the clarity (to the makers) from the beginning to proceed according to the planned schedules if it is not possible to wait. Samantha has not walked out of any of the accepted projects officially. So far there is no truth in the news reports about her departure from her upcoming projects.”

Samantha is currently wrapping up filming for the Khushi film. After that, she will be taking a break from acting in films. Reportedly, Telugu producers have accepted her decision and have given her time to recover. However, Bollywood producers claim is that it isn’t working for them, and they want her to complete the projects as they are facing long-term losses, reports said.

In Tollywood, Samantha has Kushi and Shaakuntalam in her kitty. She has Indian adaptation of Citadel in Bollywood opposite Varun Dhawan. Sam is set to make her Hollywood debut with ‘Arrangements of Love’.



