Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru wedding: Know their age gap

Hyderabad: Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru surprised fans by getting married in a private ceremony on December 1, 2025. The couple announced the happy news by sharing beautiful wedding photos on Instagram, which quickly went viral across social media.

The intimate ceremony reportedly took place at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Only around 30 close family members and friends attended the event.

Their Age Difference Becomes a Trending Topic

Along with congratulatory messages, social media users have been discussing the age difference between the newlyweds. Samantha, born on April 28, 1987, is 38 years old, while Raj, whose reported birth date is August 4, 1975, is said to be 50 years old. This creates a 12 year age gap, although some reports list Raj as 46, based on a 1979 birth year. Despite the mixed reports, the age gap has become a talking point among netizens, with several posts reacting to it.

Their Relationship and Past Marriages

Samantha and Raj first worked together on The Family Man Season 2. Their bond reportedly grew during the making of Citadel: Honey Bunny, and they were often spotted together in 2024. Both enter this marriage after previous relationships. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya until their separation in 2021. Raj was previously married to Sshyamali De, and they divorced in 2022.

With their intimate wedding now official, Samantha and Raj begin a new chapter in their personal lives. Fans continue to shower love on the couple as they step forward together both personally and professionally.