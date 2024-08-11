Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets marriage proposal, who’s he?

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu received a funny and sweet marriage proposal from a fan, shortly after her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, announced his engagement to actress Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8.

The fan, Mukesh Chintha, posted a light-hearted reel on Instagram, showing his plans to propose to Samantha. The video features him humorously getting ready to ask for her hand in marriage, with the caption, “Me on my way to Samantha to let her know that I’ll always be there for her.”

In a fun twist, Mukesh offers his “heart” to Samantha at the gym. The video ends with him jokingly asking for two years to become “financially independent” before they get married.

The reel quickly went viral, catching Samantha’s attention. She playfully responded, “The gym in the background almost convinced me.” Mukesh was thrilled and shared on Instagram Stories that Samantha had “made his day,” adding, “If the world is against Samantha, then I am against the world.”

This happened just after Samantha’s ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, got engaged to his girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala. They had been dating for about one and a half years. Naga Chaitanya’s father, actor Nagarjuna, announced the engagement on social media, expressing joy and welcoming Sobhita into the family.

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness.

For those who may not know, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were married in 2017 but separated in October 2021. Despite their separation, both have continued with their lives, with Samantha’s recent fan proposal bringing a smile to her and her fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has several exciting projects coming up. She will star with Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Hunny Bunny, an Indian spy thriller that will be available on Amazon Prime.