Mumbai: Looks like Samantha Ruth Prabhu is slowly but surely making her relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru official. The two have been linked romantically for the past few months, and if insiders are to be believed, they are already head over heels in love. Samantha has even been sharing Raj’s pictures on her social media lately, adding more fuel to the fire.

Amid this growing buzz, Samantha and Raj were spotted together once again in Mumbai on Wednesday, leaving in the same car. While Sam looked relaxed and stylish in a striped outfit, Raj seemed visibly annoyed by the paparazzi, giving a cold stare to shutterbugs as they tried to capture the moment.

Samantha and her rumored boyfriend Raj Nidimoru spotted together. pic.twitter.com/mY2f2byEgG — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) July 31, 2025

His stern expression spoke volumes, hinting he wasn’t too pleased about the growing media attention.

Despite their multiple public spottings, neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed or denied their relationship. But their silence is only adding to the curiosity. The two first worked together on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, and are currently collaborating on Netflix’s upcoming project Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

Interestingly, sources reveal that the duo might even be scouting properties together, hinting that they could be planning to move in soon. Whether it’s love or just speculation, fans are watching closely.