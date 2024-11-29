Samantha Ruth Prabhu grieves the loss of her beloved father

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a much-loved actress in Indian cinema, is mourning the loss of her father, Joseph Prabhu, who passed away on November 29, 2024.

She shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, posting, “Until we meet again, Dad,” with a broken heart emoji. Fans and friends have flooded social media with condolences, showing their support during this tough time.

Joseph Prabhu, a Telugu Anglo-Indian, played an important role in Samantha’s life. Raised in Chennai by Joseph and Ninette Prabhu, Samantha often spoke about the love and support she received from her family, which helped her become the person she is today.

Despite this, Samantha recently opened up about her “strained” relationship with her father. In an interview, she shared how she struggled to gain his approval as a child. He often criticized her abilities, making her feel she wasn’t smart or good enough. Over time, Samantha overcame these doubts and grew into a confident and successful woman.

Joseph also faced challenges, especially when Samantha divorced actor Naga Chaitanya in 2021. He took a long time to accept the split but hoped for brighter days ahead for his daughter. His passing now marks another difficult moment in Samantha’s life.

Fans, friends, and the film industry have come together to support Samantha as she deals with this emotional loss. Her father’s influence and love will always remain a part of her life, shaping her strength and resilience.