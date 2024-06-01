Samantha Ruth Prabhu refuses to work with Ram Charan?

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. After a hiatus due to her battle with myositis, a rare autoimmune disease, Sam is poised for a striking comeback with a slew of intriguing projects that promise to showcase her versatility and resilience.

Currently, she is all set for the international web series “Citadel,” and her fans are waiting with anticipation for her Telugu film “Maa Inti Bangaram.” However, the buzz is about a role that could have been—a significant part of a prestigious project alongside Ram Charan, under the direction of Vetrimaran, the mastermind behind critically acclaimed films like “Vada Chennai” and “Asuran.”

Vetrimaran’s storytelling prowess, combined with Ram Charan’s magnetic screen presence, could have offered Samantha a platform to not only reignite her career but also to leave an indelible mark on the Telugu film industry.

Latest rumors suggest that Samantha has declined the big offer alongside Ram Charan. The reasons behind this remain shrouded in mystery, sparking curiosity and speculation. Some suggest it’s a strategic move by the actress, ensuring her return is aligned with her vision for the kind of roles she wants to portray.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha is currently working on the movie ‘Maa Inti Bangaram.’ Fans eagerly anticipate her performance in this film, as well as her upcoming role in the highly anticipated Indian adaptation of the international series “Citadel,” titled “Citadel: Honey Bunny.”