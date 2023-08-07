Samantha Ruth Prabhu to grace India day parade in New York

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a well-known Tollywood actress, has received a prestigious invitation, demonstrating her international acclaim. She has been given the rare opportunity to take part in the India Parade, which is organized by the Federation of India Association in New York as part of the 41st World Largest India Day Parade. The upcoming celebration of India’s Independence Day on August 20 in New York City will be historic.

Samantha’s selection as a guest participant shows her widespread popularity and adoration. The extraordinary invitation honours Samantha’s accomplishments and invaluable contribution to Indian cinema.

The grand spectacle of the Independence Day parade draws worldwide attention and admiration. Along with Samantha, the esteemed spiritual guru Ravi Shankar will be present at the event. This extraordinary gathering serves as a vibrant convergence of cultures, patriotism, and shared values that unite India and America.

In an unexpected turn of events, Samantha has recently taken a year off from her film commitments. This decision is supported by her unwavering determination to overcome myositis and regain physical and mental vigour. Her brave decision has had a profound impact, inspiring others to embrace self-care and chart their own paths to personal growth.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s invitation to take part in the India Parade during the 41st World Largest India Day Parade in New York is a high honour. She is not the first Indian celebrity to be invited to the parade; others include Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunny Deol, Allu Arjun, and Raveena Tandon.