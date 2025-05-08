Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s photo with Raj Nidimoru sparks buzz online

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is starting a new chapter in her career. She is not just acting anymore — she is now a film producer too. Her first movie as a producer, called Subham, will be released in theatres on May 9 under her new company, Tralala Moving Pictures. Samantha has been sharing many photos and updates about the film on her Instagram.

Photo Post Creates Buzz Online

Recently, Samantha posted a series of pictures on Instagram. These photos showed moments from her film promotions, some time with friends, and even her dog. But what caught fans’ attention were the photos of her with director Raj Nidimoru. In one picture, Raj is playing with her dog. In another, he is taking a selfie with Samantha. Her caption said, “It’s been a long road, but here we are. New beginnings.”

Are Samantha and Raj Dating?

These pictures have started new dating rumours between Samantha and Raj Nidimoru. They have worked together on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. They also own a pickleball team together. They were even seen visiting Tirupati Temple recently. But both Samantha and Raj have stayed silent and haven’t said anything about these rumours.

Samantha Believes in Equal Pay

During a media event in Hyderabad, Samantha said she wants her company to support equal pay and fair treatment. She said, “I believe in equal skill, equal pay, and equal experience.” She wants to be careful and thoughtful about the films she makes under her production house.

Samantha’s Subham is more than just a film — it’s a big step in her new journey. Whether the dating rumours are true or not, fans are excited to see what she does next.