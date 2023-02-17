Samantha Ruth refuses to work with Allu Arjun? Here’s truth

Mumbai: The fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel to the superhit “Pushpa: The Rise” which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu who featured in ‘ Oo Antava’ of movie’s part one grabbed eyeballs with her moves in the dance number.

Speculations are rife that Samantha has rejected an offer from the makers in the ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. It is reported that ‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar approached the actress for another dance number in the second instalment recently but she has reportedly rejected the offer.

Reports also suggest that Samantha, who is currently busy filming ‘Raj & DK’s Citadel‘, doesn’t wish to perform special numbers due to busy schedules and some other personal reasons.

However, there is no truth to all these rumours as Sam’s team has cleared the air. Speaking to Pinkvilla, her team said, “It’s all random rumour.”

For Pushpa: The Rise, Samantha was convinced by Allu Arjun to perform in the ‘Oo Antava’ song. “There were many inhibitions. I was not ready as I feared how the song would turn out to be. But, Allu Arjun sat down and convinced me. Without his encouragement, I would not have accepted to do ‘Oo Antava’. Now that this song has become viral all over the country, I have to thank Allu Arjun,” Samantha admitted after her dance moves swayed India.

She had reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for the three-minute-long song and it is reported that she might take the whopping amount of money if she agrees to the dance number in the second instalment of the movie.

On the work front, Samantha will also be seen next in an upcoming romantic film ‘Khusi’ opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda.